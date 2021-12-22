Florida, UCF battle for bragging rights in Gasparilla Bowl

By FRED GOODALL

AP Sports Writer

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — UCF’s long wait for another shot at Florida is over. The Knights and Gators meet in the Gasparilla Bowl, the first matchup between neighboring programs that haven’t faced each other on the football field since Florida won 42-0 during its 2006 national championship season. Thursday night will be a preview of sorts for a two-for-one regular season series that begins at the Swamp in 2024. The teams are also scheduled to play at UCF’s on-campus stadium in Orlando in 2030 and back in Gainesville again in 2033. Florida won the two previous meetings between the teams 100-27.