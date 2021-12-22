Man City player Mendy charged with another count of rape

CHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City player Benjamin Mendy has been charged with another count of rape. The France World Cup winner is now accused of eight offenses against five different women, including seven counts of rape relating to four women. He appeared at Chester Crown Court on Wednesday for a hearing ahead of his trial next year. Mendy was suspended by City when he was charged in August. Mendy has been refused bail and is being held in a prison in Liverpool. He joined City from Monaco in 2017 and has won the Premier League three times and the English League Cup twice.