Patriots may get key contributors back for Bills matchup

By KYLE HIGHTOWER

AP Sports Writer

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots could have their two top contributors on offense back on the field for their key AFC East matchup with the Bills. Leading rusher Damien Harris returned to practice after sitting out last week’s loss at Indianapolis with a hamstring injury. Patriots coach Bill Belichick also at least left open the possibility receiver Kendrick Bourne could return by Sunday after being one of four Patriots placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list this week.