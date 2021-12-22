Swedish skier Hector leads GS after 1st run; Shiffrin in 3rd

COURCHEVEL, France (AP) — Swedish skier Sara Hector has posted the fastest time in the opening run of a women’s World Cup giant slalom. Hector led Tessa Worley of France by .11 seconds and overall World Cup leader Mikaela Shiffrin was .34 behind in third. Hector finished runner-up to Shiffrin in Tuesday’s GS on the same hill. Sofia Goggia skied out and failed to score World Cup points for a second straight day. The Italian is Shiffrin’s main challenger in the overall standings. The race replaced the GS that was canceled in Killington in November because of strong winds.