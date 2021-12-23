Falcons look to protect fading playoff hopes against Lions

By The Associated Press

The Atlanta Falcons will look for their first true home win of the season when they play the Detroit Lions. The Lions are 0-5 in Atlanta while the Lions are 0-6-1 on the road. At 6-8 overall, the Falcons are trying to protect their slim playoff hopes. The Lions may be without quarterback Jared Goff, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. Goff could still play if he clears the NFL’s new protocols. A player to watch for the Lions is running back Craig Reynolds, who ran for a career-high 112 yards in last week’s shocking win over Arizona.