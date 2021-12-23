Graham Neff promoted to athletic director at Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson has promoted Graham Neff to athletic director. Neff was previously an assistant in the athletic department. He takes over for Dan Radakovich, who left Clemson after nine years to become athletic director at Miami. University trustees voted unanimously at a virtual meeting to approve Neff for the job. The 38-year-old Neff has been at Clemson for nine years and was most recently responsible for financial matters and fundraising in the athletic department. Neff will be paid $850,000 a year to start on a contract that runs through June 2027.