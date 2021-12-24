IIHF cancels U18 women’s championship for 2nd straight year

By The Associated Press

The International Ice Hockey Federation has canceled the under-18 women’s world championship for the second straight year over COVID-19 concerns, drawing sharp criticism with the men’s world junior hockey championship opening this weekend. The IIHF says tournaments scheduled to begin in January have been canceled because of the rapid spread of the omicron variant. U.S. hockey star Kendall Coyne Schofield called the decision “unacceptable” in a post on Twitter.