Diamond Head game canceled over Stanford COVID-19 issues

HONOLULU (AP) — The Diamond Head Classic championship game between Stanford and Vanderbilt was canceled Saturday because of COVID-19 issues in the Cardinal camp. The tournament tweeted that Stanford has health and safety protocols within its program and the game “will be declared a no contest.” Stanford played Liberty on Wednesday night, and said on its website that team-related activities are on pause and “the status of future games” will be determined. Its next scheduled game is Jan. 2 against Cal, then Jan. 6 against UCLA, which also has paused team activities because of COVID-19.