Allen’s 3 TDs, McKenzie’s big day push Bills past Patriots

By KYLE HIGHTOWER

AP Sports Writer

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Josh Allen threw for three touchdowns and the Buffalo Bills hung on to beat the New England Patriots 33-21 Sunday to vault themselves back into first place in the AFC East title race. Buffalo (9-6) holds tiebreakers over the 9-6 Patriots and Dolphins, and is in the driver’s seat to win its second straight division title. Allen finished 30 of 47 passes for 314 yards, and he also rushed 12 times for 64 yards. The Patriots saw rookie quarterback Mac Jones struggling to find openings against the Bills’ top-ranked defense. He went 14 of 32 for 145 yards and two interceptions.