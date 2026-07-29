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ABC-7 First Alert continues – Blast of heat hangs around a bit with record or near-record highs

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Updated
today at 2:55 PM
Published 2:19 PM

The blast of furnace air will bake the area with possible record highs. Limited storm threat in spots with some gusty winds.

Temps will cool a bit for the weekend with more thunderstorms spread out a bit more. Some could be on the strong to severe side.

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Doppler Dave Speelman

‘Doppler Dave’ Speelman is ABC-7’s chief meteorologist.

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