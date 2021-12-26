Johnson solid in pinch for Ravens, but playoff hopes fade

CINCINNATI (AP) — A Baltimore Ravens team ravaged by injuries and illness had no choice but to put Sunday’s battle for first place at Cincinnati in the hands of a quarterback who was signed 10 days earlier. Josh Johnson couldn’t quite come through, and Baltimore dropped out of a first-place tie with the Bengals in the AFC North with its 41-21 loss. The Ravens still have a chance to make the playoffs and finish the season with home games against the Los Angeles Rams next Sunday and the Pittsburgh Steelers on Jan. 9. Johnson performed capably, going 28-for-40 for 304 yards and two touchdowns with one interception.