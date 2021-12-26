Love, Garland score 22 as Cavs rout depleted Raptors 144-99

By BRIAN DULIK

Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — Kevin Love and Darius Garland scored 22 points apiece, and the Cleveland Cavaliers tied their franchise record with 46 points in the third quarter of a 144-99 rout over the COVID-19 depleted Toronto Raptors. Lauri Markkanen added 20 points and Garland had eight assists for Cleveland, which led by 47 twice in the fourth. The Cavaliers won their fifth in a row at home and made 22 3-pointers in a team-record 52 attempts. Yuta Watanabe posted career highs of 26 points and 13 rebounds, and Chris Boucher scored 21 points for Toronto, which has 10 players in the NBA’s health and safety protocols.