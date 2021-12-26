NBA virus numbers still rising, expanded testing begins

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer

The NBA’s virus numbers continue to rise. By Sunday evening, the number of players disclosed by teams as being in the protocols was up to 116. The real number, considering some teams had yet to update injury reports, was believed to be slightly higher. It may continue to grow for the foreseeable future. Expanded testing, agreed to earlier this month, went into place Sunday for players who have yet to receive their booster shots. The new testing plan is expected to remain in place until Jan. 8, after weeks of urging by the league and the National Basketball Players Association for players to get boosted.