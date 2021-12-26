No. 1 Alabama without OC and No. 4 Cincy arrive for CFP semi

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Top-ranked Alabama and Cincinnati have arrived in North Texas for their playoff semifinal game at the Cotton Bowl. The Crimson Tide were without offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien or offensive line coach Doug Marrone. Coach Nick Saban expects both coaches to join the team before Friday’s game O’Brien and Marrone tested positive for COVID-19 last Wednesday and were isolating with mild symptoms. Saban says the coaches are doing well and will participate in meetings and practice via Zoom until they arrive closer to the game. Saban says there are no known COVID-19 issues among players.