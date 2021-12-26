Not-so-instant replay: Eagles need TD oddly reviewed twice

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles had a touchdown reviewed twice before the call was upheld. Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith dragged in his feet on a catch to stay inbounds and score a touchdown against the New York Giants. The officials reviewed the play and announced that the call was overturned and was ruled incomplete. The officials then announced that the review of the review was under review. This review conclusively showed that Smith had control of the ball and kept his feet inbounds. The original touchdown call was upheld. The Eagle beat the Giants 34-10.