Leeds COVID cases prompt another EPL game postponement

LONDON (AP) — Leeds has secured Premier League approval for another match to be postponed due to the club’s coronavirus outbreak. The home game against Aston Villa on Tuesday has been called off, having already had Sunday’s match at Liverpool postponed. The Premier League has now called off 14 matches because of coronavirus issues in less than three weeks, with players having to isolate after testing positive or if they are unvaccinated and a close contact of a COVID-19 case. But Crystal Palace had its request for Sunday’s game at Tottenham to be postponed rejected.