Seahawks’ last-place finish a lock after 25-24 loss to Bears

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

SEATTLE (AP) — After the final kneel down, the few remaining snowballs being tossed from the stands were no longer only directed toward officials or the opponent. There were at least some being flung toward the home sideline and tunnel as the Seattle Seahawks left the field. What was already a lost season for the Seahawks hit a new low, blowing a 10-point fourth quarter lead in a 25-24 loss to the Chicago Bears that eliminated Seattle from playoff contention in the NFC. Seattle will finish in last place in the NFC West for the first time since moving to the NFC in 2002. The last time the Seahawks finished last in their division was the AFC West in 1996.