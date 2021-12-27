Ashes series in the balance after virus scare in Melbourne

By GREG BUCKLE

Associated Press

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — England fast bowler James Anderson is urging officials to continue with the Ashes cricket series against Australia despite a COVID-19 drama which unfolded at the team’s hotel on Monday and delayed the start of the second day of the third test. Like other sporting events around the world, this one could be at the mercy of COVID-19 test results. Before play even began on Monday, Cricket Australia called for calm after a COVID-19 scare involving two members of England’s support staff resulted in a 30-minute delay to the start of play. Australia was bowled out for 267 as the home side grabbed a first-innings advantage of 82 runs, before England reached 31-4 in its second innings at stumps.