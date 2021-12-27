Breakthrough Bearcats ready for CFP semi against champ Bama

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The biggest game week in Cincinnati history has arrived. The Bearcats have for three weeks heard about being the first non-Power Five team to break into the College Football Playoff. They have also heard about what a big underdog they are against defending national champion Alabama in the semifinal game Friday at the Cotton Bowl. With quarterback Desmond Ridder and former Alabama running back Jerome Ford, Cincinnati is the only undefeated team at 13-0. Alabama is back in the four-team playoff for the seventh time in eight seasons.