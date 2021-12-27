Harden scores 39, Nets beat Clippers 124-108 for LA sweep

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — James Harden tied his season high with 39 points and had a season-best 15 assists to lead the Brooklyn Nets over the Los Angeles Clippers 124-108 in a matchup of short-handed teams. The Nets improved their NBA-best road mark to 13-3 with a sweep in Los Angeles. They beat LeBron James and the Lakers 122-115 on Christmas in their first game after three straight postponements due to the coronavirus pandemic. Marcus Morris led the Clippers with 24 points in his first game back from being in the league’s health and safety protocols. A combined 15 players were missing from both teams due to health and safety protocols as well as injuries.