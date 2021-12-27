USA Hockey asks IIHF to reschedule women’s U18 tournament

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

USA Hockey has asked the International Ice Hockey Federation to reconsider canceling the women’s under-18 world championship that was scheduled to take place in Sweden in January. It’s the second consecutive year the tournament has been canceled after the 2021 event was scrapped because of the pandemic. The IIHF said the decision to cancel all January tournaments was based on a recommendation from the organization’s medical committee. The IIHF said it was not possible to reschedule the women’s under-18 championship because of league commitments within Sweden. USA Hockey executive director Pat Kelleher called it an important tournament for the future of women’s hockey.