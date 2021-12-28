A big year still a blur for US Women’s Open champ Yuka Saso

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

Yuka Saso still can’t believe how far she has gone in such a short time. The 20-year-old went from turning pro to waiting out the pandemic to winning twice in Japan to becoming the U.S. Women’s Open champion. That was just in the last two years. Saso says she still has a lot to learn. Geoff Ogilvy had a week to remember. His design company’s plan to renovate Medinah was approved. It should be ready for the Presidents Cup in 2026. And he hosted a successful tournament in Australia for men and women on four of Melbourne’s famed Sandbelt courses.