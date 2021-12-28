Atlanta-area recruiting proves rich in top basketball talent

By AARON BEARD

AP Basketball Writer

The Atlanta area is proving to be fertile recruiting ground for college basketball teams seeking top-flight talent. The region has in recent years produced one-and-done NBA guards from the Atlanta area such as Collin Sexton, 2020 No. 1 overall draft pick Anthony Edwards and Sharife Cooper. Auburn coach Bruce Pearl has found success in bringing in recruits such as 6-foot-10 freshman Jabari Smith with the 12th-ranked Tigers. It’s also true for Dawn Staley with the top-ranked South Carolina women’s basketball team. The Gamecocks entered the year with the nation’s top-ranked recruiting class that included a pair of Atlanta-area players.