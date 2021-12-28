Badgers, Sun Devils carry Las Vegas Bowl into new stadium

By The Associated Press

The Las Vegas Bowl moves into Allegiant Stadium, home of the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders, with showdown featuring the Big Ten’s Wisconsin Badgers and Arizona State Sun Devils of the Pac-12. Both teams entered the season with conference title aspirations but fell short. Badgers freshman Braelon Allen was a breakout star with 1,109 yards rushing and 12 touchdowns. Quarterback Jayden Daniels is a dual threat for the Sun Devils and will have to use his legs after leading runner Rachaad White opted out of the game.