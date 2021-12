MORAGA, Calif. — Logan Johnson tied his career high with a season-high 26 points as Saint Mary’s won its ninth straight home game, easily beating Yale 87-60. Alex Ducas had 12 points for the Gaels. Tommy Kuhse added 11 points. Matthias Tass had 10 points. The Gaels forced a season-high 23 turnovers. Azar Swain had 21 points for the Bulldogs (6-8).