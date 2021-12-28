Knicks overcome cold shooting to beat Wolves, 96-88

By TYLER MASON

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Mitchell Robinson had 14 points and a season-high 18 rebounds, Julius Randle added 13 points and 15 boards, and the New York Knicks topped the short-handed Minnesota Timberwolves 96-88. Evan Fournier scored 13, while Quentin Grimes added 11 off the bench for the Knicks in their second straight win. Malik Beasley had 20 points and Jaden McDaniels added 18 for Minnesota, which has lost three of four. Minnesota shot just 40% from the floor and a season-low 18.4% (7-for-38) from 3-point range. The Knicks didn’t shoot much better. New York shot 41.1% in the win but did connect on 16 of 40 from deep.