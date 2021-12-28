Smith leads Texas Tech past Leach’s Bulldogs in Liberty Bowl

By PHIL STUKENBORG

Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Donovan Smith threw for 252 yards and a touchdown and ran for another score, and Texas Tech beat Mississippi State 34-7 in the Liberty Bowl. Tahj Brooks rushed for 107 yards and a touchdown and SaRodorick Thompson ran for 80 yards and a score for the Red Raiders, who finished with a winning record for the first time since 2015. They were appearing in their first bowl game since 2017. Mississippi State fell short in coach Mike Leach’s first game against a former program of his. Leach went 84-43 at Texas Tech from 2000-09.