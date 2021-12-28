Strawther leads No. 4 Gonzaga over North Alabama 93-63

By NICHOLAS K. GERANIOS

Associated Press

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Julian Strawther scored 15 points, Rasir Bolton added 14 points, and No. 4 Gonzaga beat North Alabama 93-63 on Tuesday, extending the nation’s longest home winning streak to 59 games. Nolan Hickman scored 13 points, Drew Timme had 12, and Anton Watson had 10 points and 10 rebounds for the 11-2 Gonzaga that wrapped up its nonconference schedule. C.J. Brim scored 15 points for North Alabama (7-6). The Lions kept it close for the first part of the first half, but Gonzaga pulled away with an 18-3 run and didn’t look back.