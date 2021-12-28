Temple, Jones rally Pelicans past Cavaliers after Rubio hurt

By PETER FINNEY JR.

Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Garrett Temple nailed four 3-pointers in a 3:50 span of the fourth quarter and rookie Herb Jones scored a career-high 26 points to lift the New Orleans Pelicans to a 108-104 comeback victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Cavaliers led by as many as 23 points in the first quarter but could not ward off a strong three quarters by the Pelicans. Ricky Rubio had 27 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists for Cleveland before injuring his left knee on a non-contact stop in the lane with 2:20 left. Rubio had to be carried off the court by teammates.