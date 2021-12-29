Barkley is not dreading playing where he hurt his knee

By TOM CANAVAN

AP Sports Writer

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Saquon Barkley isn’t having any second thoughts about returning to Soldier Field for the first time since the New York Giants running back tore two ligaments in his knee and missed almost all of last season. Barkley and the Giants (4-11) will try to snap a four-game losing streak Sunday when they face the Bears (5-10). The last time Barkley played in Chicago was on Sept. 20, 2020. He tore the ACL and MCL in his right knee on a run that ended with what seemed a harmless tackle by Bears safety Eddie Jackson.