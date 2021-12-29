Bulls beat Hawks for 2nd time in 3 nights, run streak to 5

By MARK GONZALES

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Zach LaVine scored 25 points and the Chicago Bulls beat the Atlanta Hawks for the second time in three nights, 131-117 on Wednesday. The Bulls extended their winning streak to a season-high five games. The Hawks, who are playing without 15 players due to the NBA’s health and safety protocols and injuries, lost for the fifth time in six games. Trey Young scored 26 points, and Clint Capela added 18 for the Hawks in the opener of a six-game trip. The Bulls shot 61.9% and had season-high 38 assists. They beat the Hawks 130-118 on Monday night in Atlanta.