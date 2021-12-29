Jackson scores 31 in Texas A&M’s 85-59 win over C. Arkansas

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Quenton Jackson scored 31 points shooting 11 for 18 and Texas A&M throttled Central Arkansas running away in the second half for an 85-59 win before starting Southeastern Conference play next week. Marcus Williams scored 16 for the Aggies and Andre Gordon 12. Texas A&M used a 15-2 outburst in a six-minute span for a 70-55 lead on Jackson’s 3 with 3:59 left. Jared Chatham’s 3-pointer got the Bears within 54-53 with 9:16 remaining. Collin Cooper and Camren Hunter each scored 12 for the Bears.