Miller, McGusty help Miami rally, beat NC State 91-83

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Jordan Miller scored 25points, Kameron McGusty had a double-double and Miami used a late 17-2 run to beat North Carolina State 91-83 for the Hurricanes’ sixth consecutive win. McGusty finished with 20 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and two steals. Isaiah Wong had 15 of his 19 points in the second half for Miami (10-3, 2-0 ACC). The Wolfpack went 6 1/2 minutes without a made field goal as Miami scored 17 of 19 points to take an 11-point lead with 1:45 to play. Jericole Hellems led N.C. State (7-6, 0-2), which has lost four games in a row, with 24 points.