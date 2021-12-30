Skip to Content
Hertl’s OT goal spoils Sandstrom’s debut, Sharks beat Flyers

By JOSH DUBOW
AP Sports Writer

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Tomas Hertl scored with 30.1 seconds remaining in overtime and the San Jose Sharks spoiled a dazzling debut by Philadelphia goaltender Felix Sandstrom with a 3-2 victory over the Flyers. The 24-year-old Sandstrom made 43 saves in his first NHL appearance, but couldn’t stop Hertl from close range late in overtime after a good setup by Erik Karlsson. Hertl also had an assist and extended his career-best points streak to eight games for San Jose.

