Porto ends 2021 on top in Portugal after beating Benfica 3-1

Porto finished 2021 on top of the Portuguese league on goal difference after beating Benfica 3-1 in its fierce rival’s first game since the departure of coach Jorge Jesus. Goals from Fabio Vieira and Pepe in the space of three minutes in the first half gave Porto a 2-0 lead after 37 minutes. Roman Yaremchuk pulled a goal back for Benfica in the 47th only for Mehdi Taremi to restore Porto’s two-goal lead. Both Porto and Sporting have 44 points but Porto has a superior goal difference. Benfica is seven points back in third place. Jesus and Benfica parted company this week midway through the second season of his second spell in charge.