Ronaldo scores in Man United’s 3-1 win over Burnley in EPL

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo scored a fourth goal in his last five Premier League games to help Manchester United beat Burnley 3-1 for its biggest win under recently hired manager Ralf Rangnick. Ronaldo grabbed the third of United’s first-half goals. He tapped into an empty net in the 35th minute after Scott McTominay’s long-range shot was tipped onto the post. McTominay’s curling shot and an own-goal by Ben Mee had set United on course for victory to bounce back from a disappointing display in a 1-1 draw at Newcastle on Monday. Aaron Lennon scored Burnley’s goal. United climbed above Tottenham into sixth place.