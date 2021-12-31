Grady scores 23 as Kentucky beats Smith, High Point 92-48

By STEVE McCLAIN

Associated Press

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kellan Grady spoiled Tubby Smith’s return to Rupp Arena, making seven 3-pointers to lead No. 18 Kentucky to a 92-48 victory over High Point. Smith coached Kentucky for 10 years from 1997-2007, winning the NCAA title in 1998. The High Point alum was hired to coach the Panthers in March 2018. Kentucky honored Smith with a raised jersey in Rupp, but it wasn’t very hospitable during the game. Grady finished with 23 points.