Journey of Jets’ Neasman filled with adversity, inspiration

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Sharrod Neasman refused to give in to the doubts that crept into his head, the flashes of negativity that tried to threaten the dreams and goals he knew he would achieve. Not when he was told he wasn’t good enough to play Division I football. Not when he was working two jobs between high school and college, waiting to play again. Not when a knee injury and a coaching change blurred his football future. The 30-year-old New York Jets safety has had an NFL journey filled with twists, turns and detours that might have derailed many. The fact he’s in his sixth pro season is a study in resilience and perseverance.