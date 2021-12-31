Lille selling forward Ikone to Italian club Fiorentina

LILLE, France (AP) — French champion Lille is selling forward Jonathan Ikone to Italian club Fiorentina. Lille says in a statement that the 23-year-old France international has left to begin training with Fiorentina and will officially sign on Monday when the transfer window opens. No further details were given but the transfer was reportedly worth around 15 million euros ($17 million). The quick and skillful Ikone was popular among Lille fans and helped the club topple defending champion Paris Saint-Germain in a major title upset last season.