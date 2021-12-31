No. 9 Michigan tops short-handed No. 25 Ohio State 90-71

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Naz Hillmon had 29 points and 15 rebounds, her 40th career double-double, leading No. 9 Michigan to a 90-71 win over short-handed No. 25 Ohio State on Friday. Michigan (12-1, 3-0 Big Ten) led wire-to-wire, pushing its lead to double digits with a 12-3 run to end the first half up 45-31. The Wolverines scored the first nine points of the second half to push the lead to 23. A 12-3 run helped Ohio St. (9-3, 1-2) cut the deficit to 67-53 heading to the fourth, before Michigan pulled away again.