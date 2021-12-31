Pelicans’ Valanciunas enters COVID-19 protocols

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Pelicans coach Willie Green says center Jonas Valanciunas has entered the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols. Valanciunas’ status effectively rules him out for the Pelicans’ next game at Milwaukee on Saturday night. He has been among New Orleans’ most productive players this season, averaging 18.5 points and 12 rebounds per game. Wing player Brandon Ingram and Josh Hart returned have to practice after missing New Orleans’ previous game on Tuesday night. Nickeil Alexander-Walker also is practicing again after returning from health and safety protocols. Ingram had an Achilles injury and Hart a sore ankle. Green says they’re day to day.