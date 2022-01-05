Lundy’s dandy in Penn State win over Northwestern

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Seth Lundy scored 23 points and his side-step fadeaway 3-pointer from the right side with 35 seconds left gave Penn State the lead for good as the Nittany Lions beat Northwestern 74-70. Leading 68-65, Lundy broke free behind Northwestern’s press for a breakaway and-1 layup for a six-point lead. Lundy finished 8-for-13 shooting including 5 for 9 from past the arc. Boo Buie scored 22 points and distributed eight assists for Northwestern.