Miami scores 58 points in 2nd half to beat Syracuse 88-87

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Charlie Moore scored 25 points, Isaiah Wong had all 14 of his during Miami’s 58-point second half, and the Hurricanes beat Syracuse 88-87 for their eighth straight victory. Miami trailed by as many as 18 points in the first half after 4-for-14 shooting from 3-point range. But the Hurricanes made their first six from distance after halftime, taking the lead, 50-48, for the first time since 8-7. Syracuse missed 5-of-6 shots to start the second half. Miami took the momentum on Jordan Miller’s lob dunk, followed by Kameron McGusty’s three-point play with 2:24 left for a 76-69 lead. Moore sank a deep 3 with 1:01 left for a six-point lead before Syracuse buried three 3s in the final 11 seconds, including Cole Swider’s at the buzzer.