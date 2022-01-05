National scoring leader Keegan Murray making name at Iowa

By JOHN BOHNENKAMP

Associated Press

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s Keegan Murray has gone from overlooked recruit out of high school to the nation’s leading scorer. The sophomore forward is coming off a 35-point game in Monday’s 80-75 win over Maryland. That performance prompted Terrapins’ interim coach Danny Manning to call Murray a first-round NBA draft pick or lottery pick. Murray is averaging 24.5 points and 8.2 rebounds per game. The Hawkeyes play at No. 23 Wisconsin on Thursday night.