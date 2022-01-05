Scott, Gray lead Texas Tech to win over No. 9 Texas 74-61

By MARK ROSNER

Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Vivian Gray scored 23 points, Bre’Amber Scott had 21 and Texas Tech dominated inside while defeating No. 9 Texas 74-61. The Red Raiders (8-5, 1-1 Big 12) shot 50 percent from the field, had an 24-16 edge in the paint and continually went to the free throw line, enabling them to overcome a season-high 26 turnovers.Tech converted 33 of 42 free throws — Gray was 13 for 17 and Scott nine for 10 — while Texas hit 11 of 19. The Longhorns made eight straight in the third quarter but missed their last four when the deficit was single digits, helping Tech pull away. Texas (10-2, 1-1) had its worst shooting game of the season, 29.2 percent.