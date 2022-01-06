Bowe, teen Stolz win 1,000 races at US speedskating trials

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brittany Bowe won the women’s 1,000 meters in a track-record time at the U.S. speedskating trials in Milwaukee to earn her third Olympic berth. The 33-year-old skater from Ocala, Florida, finished first in 1 minute, 13.63 seconds. Kimi Goetz was second at 1:14.89. Erin Jackson finished third in 1:15.88. She was the first Black woman to win a World Cup event this season. Jordan Stolz won the men’s 1,000 in a track-record time of 1:07.61 to earn an Olympic berth at age 17. Joey Mantia qualified for his third Olympics by finishing second.