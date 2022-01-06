Harding, Gustin lead No. 18 BYU women past San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Paisley Harding scored 19 points, Lauren Gustin had her sixth double-double and No. 18 BYU rolled to a 76-64 victory over San Francisco in the delayed West Coast Conference opener for both teams. Gustin had 16 points on 8-of-9 shooting and 14 rebounds for the Cougars. Jasmine Gayles, a Northern Colorado transfer, led the Dons with 22 points off the bench. Both teams had their first two WCC games postponed because of COVID. Leading 16-12 after one quarter, the Cougars took control in the second, making 11 of 20 shots while holding the Dons to 3 of 11, all 3-pointers. USF also had six turnovers to fall behind 39-22.