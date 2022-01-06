Larsson’s 1st hat trick powers Coyotes past Blackhawks 6-4

By JACK THOMPSON

Associated Press

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Johan Larsson scored his first three goals of the season and the Arizona Coyotes dealt the Chicago Blackhawks their sixth straight loss, 6-4 on Thursday night. Dysin Mayo, Travis Boyd and Clayton Keller also scored for Arizona, which won for just the seventh time this season. Karel Vejmelka stopped 32 shots for his first home victory of the season. The Coyotes have a league-low 17 points. Kirby Dach, MacKenzie Entwhistle, Jonathan Toews and Alex DeBrincat scored for Chicago. DeBrincat scored his 21st of the season and third in two games.