Morales scores 24 to lead Wagner past Bryant 84-81 in OT

NEW YORK — Alex Morales had a season-high 24 points plus 10 rebounds as Wagner edged past Bryant 84-81 in overtime. The game was tied 78-78 with 2:13 left in the extra period. Morales scored four points between an Elijah Ford layup and the Seahawks took the lead for good. Wagner missed its last three shots of the game but scored the last four points in regulation to force overtime tied at 75. Ford had 16 points, eight rebounds and six assists for Wagner (8-2, 2-0 Northeast Conference), which won its fifth straight game. Peter Kiss had 27 points for the Bulldogs (6-8, 2-1).