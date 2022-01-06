Morant, Grizzlies rout lowly Pistons for 7th straight win

By CLAY BAILEY

Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant had 22 points, nine rebounds and six assists as Memphis built an early lead and coasted to a 118-88 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Thursday night, the Grizzlies seventh straight win. Dillon Brooks finished with 18 points, while Tyus Jones and rookie Ziaire Williams added 14 points apiece for Memphis, a season-high for Williams. Saben Lee led the Pistons with 14 points, while Hamidou Diallo and rookie Cade Cunningham had 12 apiece. Trey Lyles finished with 10 points.